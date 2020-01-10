Politically Speaking: State Rep. Rasheen Aldridge On The 2020 Legislative Session

We talked to state Rep. Rasheen Aldridge, D-St. Louis, who was sworn into office this week.

Aldridge represents the 78th district in St. Louis, which includes Hyde Park, Old North St. Louis, Carr Square, downtown, Soulard, Benton Park and LaSalle.



Aldridge grew up in the city but attended school in the county through St. Louis’ school desegregation program. As a result, he said he was aware from an early age about inequities in school resources and government services across the region from an early age.

At 25, he’s one of the youngest members of the Legislature. But Aldridge is a familiar face in civic discourse in St. Louis. He was a member of the Ferguson Commission.

Here’s some of what he discussed on the podcast:

Aldridge wants to talk to Republicans about some of the findings of the Ferguson Commission. He thinks some of the recommendations made by that group could apply to rural areas of the state as well.

Aldridge is grateful to his predecessor, Bruce Franks, for speaking up for the district. Franks resigned last year to deal with his mental health.

Aldridge has filed legislation to restore voting rights to people on parole and probation. Franks filed a similar bill last year.

He has also filed a bill to require people to report stolen firearms.

Aldridge is optimistic that Democrats and Republicans in the General Assembly might be able to come together to do something about gun violence. He would like to see local governments allowed to have more control over local gun laws.

