A Portion Of Kimbrough Avenue Will Close To Through Traffic

A heads up for drivers in central Springfield: Kimbrough Avenue, between Bennett and Catalpa Streets, will close to through traffic Monday, December 21, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Once utility work there is complete, there will be a temporary plate in place at Kimbrough and Meadowmere until roadway repairs can be completed, according to the City of Springfield.

Residents in that area will still have access to their properties. There will be posted detours using Bennett, Clay and Catalpa.

