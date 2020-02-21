Portrait Session: Phil Dixon

Phil Dixon is more than an expert on the Negro Leagues. He's an ambassador for stories that might've been lost without him.

To commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Negro Leagues, we're taking some time to get to know one of the people who knows more about its history and players than anyone else. Before Phil Dixon was the author of nine books and a cross-country traveler, he was just a kid playing baseball in segregated Kansas City, Kansas obsessed with baseball cards.

Phil Dixon, historian, author and co-founder of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum