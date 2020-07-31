Primary Election Preview | Kansas City DIY Duo

Segment 1, beginning at 4:00: A final look at candidates for Kansas' U.S. House and Senate seats, and state offices in Missouri.

The races for the 1st, 2nd and 3rd Congressional Districts of Kansas have drawn a number of contenders, as has the contest to fill the seat of retiring U.S. Sen. Pat Roberts. In Missouri, ballots will feature a former city councilwoman running for lieutenant governor, and the option to expand Medicaid. In the Democratic primary for Jackson County sheriff, the incumbent faces off against his predecessor.

Segment 2, beginning at 33:27: The Kansas City duo that renovates houses on TV have some practical tips for DIYers.

"Bargain Mansions" may be the only home renovation program focused on Kansas City, due in no small part to the work of Tamara May and her co-host dad, Ward Schraeder. Now in their third season, the two shared their story and answered audience questions about home renovation projects.

Tamara Day , co-host of HGTV’s "Bargain Mansions"

, co-host of HGTV’s "Bargain Mansions" Ward Schraeder, co-host of "Bargain Mansions"