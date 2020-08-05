Primary Election Results| Kansas City Manager Selection

Segment 1, beginning at 4:20: Primary election results are in.
A lot of people in the metro spent a part of their day yesterday casting ballots in primary elections. Many others had already cast ballots in advance. We reviewed and analyzed the results, and asked what they mean for November's general election.
- Bob Beatty, professor and chair of political science at Washburn University
- Jonathan Shorman, Kansas Statehouse reporter for the Wichita Eagle
- Jason Hancock, lead political reporter for The Kansas City Star
- McClain Bryant Macklin, policy director for the Health Forward Foundation
Segment 2, beginning at 34:28: Why picking the next city manager is so important in Kansas City.
Finding just the right city manager is a complex enough endeavor, given the importance of the job in Kansas City, Missouri, but the decision is complicated further when you add a global pandemic into the mix. "What we need to do is really find that person who can talk and chew gum" at the same time, said Mayor Quinton Lucas, who will inevitably work closely with the new manager.
- Quinton Lucas, mayor of Kansas City, Missouri
- Luke Norris, managing director of strategy and government relations for OpenCities