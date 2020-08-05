Primary Election Results| Kansas City Manager Selection

Segment 1, beginning at 4:20: Primary election results are in.

A lot of people in the metro spent a part of their day yesterday casting ballots in primary elections. Many others had already cast ballots in advance. We reviewed and analyzed the results, and asked what they mean for November's general election.

Segment 2, beginning at 34:28: Why picking the next city manager is so important in Kansas City.

Finding just the right city manager is a complex enough endeavor, given the importance of the job in Kansas City, Missouri, but the decision is complicated further when you add a global pandemic into the mix. "What we need to do is really find that person who can talk and chew gum" at the same time, said Mayor Quinton Lucas, who will inevitably work closely with the new manager.