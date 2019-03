The author of “Mrs. Lincoln and Mrs. Keckly: The remarkable story of the Friendship between a First Lady and Former Slave” will speak in Springfield Saturday, March 16. The book tells the story of Elizabeth Keckly, Mary Todd Lincoln’s dressmaker and her relationship with the first lady. KSMU’s Michele Skalicky talked with the book’s author, Dr. Jennifer Fleischner, who is the head of the English Department at Adelphi University in New York.

Interview with Dr. Jennifer Fleischner