Public Can Access Narcan For Free In Taney And Stone Counties

Narcan is now available for free in Taney and Stone Counties. The drug temporarily reverses the effects of an opioid overdose.
Narcan is available there now because of a partnership between the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services Community Distribution Program and local treatment and recovery support organizations, according to CoxHealth Branson.
The drug does not replace medical treatment for an overdose. If it is administered, 911 should be called immediately.
Last year, there were 1,094 fatal opioid-related overdoses in Missouri, and there were 1,132 opioid deaths in the state in 2018.
There are several locations where you can get Narcan. They are:
Elevate Branson
310 Gretna Road
Branson, MO 65616
417-335-9915
Drop-in Hours:
Monday: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Tuesday: 1-6 p.m.
Wednesday: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Thursday: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Friday: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
PEEPs in Recovery
180 Claremont Road
Branson, MO 65616
417-272-3002
Daily: 8a.m. to 8 p.m.
The Brook Wellness Center
895 State Hwy 248
Branson, MO 65616
417-527-8877
Monday-Friday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Stone County Recovery Center
150 Keystone Road
Reeds Spring, MO 65737
417-559-1143
Monday-Saturday: 1- 6 p.m.
Drug Free Ozarks
Branson, MO 65616
417-239-5165
Monday – Friday: by appointment