Public Hearing For Bill Meant To Streamline Services For Vulnerable Adults

Rep. Holly Rehder, R- Sikeston, wants to make it easier to provide services to vulnerable adults.

The Health and Mental Health Policy Committee heard her bill, House Bill 1484, on Monday. The bill would allow prosecutors to establish “adult protection teams” for elderly, vulnerable or disabled adults.

Under the bill, local prosecutors could establish multidisciplinary teams with professionals like psychologists, law enforcement officers, guardians and financial professionals to handle specific cases of reports of abuse or exploitation.

This would streamline cases and prevent victims from having to relay the same information over and over, said Rehder, R-Sikeston.

