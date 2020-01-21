Red Cross Calls For Donations Due To Critical Blood Shortage

The American Red Cross is asking for blood donors to help address an urgent shortage of all types of blood, especially Type O.

With the flu and winter weather affecting donors and blood drives, all types of blood are in short supply. Less than a three-day supply of Type O blood is available for emergencies and treatments, the Red Cross announced in a news release. Type O blood is the most transfused blood type, according to the release.

The Red Cross is calling on donors of all blood types, especially Type O-positive and Type O-negative, to help restock the blood bank. Donors can make an appointment via the Red Cross Blood Donors App, RedCrossBlood.org or at 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

To read more, visit our partners at the Columbia Missourian.