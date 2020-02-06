Rejection with Zia Anger (MY FIRST FILM)

Having your work rejected is part and parcel of being a filmmaker, be it when submitting to festivals, applying for funding, trying to sell a film or get distribution. But it can be hard to separate self worth from work, or to reconcile the reality of the industry with personal beliefs and values. These are all issues filmmaker and artist Zia Anger touches on in her multi-media performance "My First Film." Anger sat down with us to talk about how the show, which traces the production of a "failed" feature film she directed, has helped her to reflect on her work, and has provided a different kind of catharsis.