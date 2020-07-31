Rent's Due, Again: Monthly Anxieties Deepen As Aid Falls Off

The coronavirus pandemic is entering a new month, meaning Americans struggling amid the economic fallout once again have to worry about paying their rent.

Many who lost jobs months ago are already behind on payments. Now an extra $600 in weekly unemployment benefits that helped many pay their bills is expiring.

A federal moratorium on evictions also is lapsing, while Congress is bogged down in disagreement over a new round of aid. The Associated Press reconnected with renters first interviewed as they faced payments in April.

Four months later, some have returned to work. Some found landlords willing to negotiate, while others are still looking for relief.

