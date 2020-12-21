Report Says St. Louis County Police Has Racial Divide, Needs To Improve Community Engagement

A newly released report of the St. Louis County Police Department said the window is growing smaller for the chief to address “a serious racial divide” within the organization.

The 43-page report released by private consultant Teneo Group on Monday, said Chief Mary Barton must quickly address this divide by creating a long-term strategic plan outlining the department’s mission and objectives. The plan must be shared with employees, but also the community to restore trust, specifically with communities of color.

“In this period of pain and introspection about race and policing, the chief should initiate her own signature program of outreach to communities of color, including faith, civic, education and business leaders,” the report read.

It's recommended that the department create a one to three year plan for recruiting to increase diversity and should set those recruiting goals to better reflect the community.

The report also suggests the department immediately review and rewrite how complaints of misconduct against police officers are handled, as well as implementing a new policy to address when and under what circumstances body camera footage will be released to the public.

“The policy should lean toward transparency and toward release within 48 to 96 hours after an incident, following appropriate disclosure and discussion with the relevant prosecutor and done with reasonable sensitivity to the interests of affected family members of persons involved.”

The report found that the department does not conduct random reviews of body camera footage to ensure officers are complying with department policy, which is becoming a “best practice” nationally. There is also no policy in place to require that every citizen complaint is logged and investigated.

Teneo Group conducted roughly 80 individual interviews in creating the report. They also spoke with members of the St. Louis County Board of Police Commissioners, St. Louis County Executive Sam Page, leadership of police agencies, and others.

Page did not offer additional comments, but sent a letter to the County Council accompanying the report. That statement read, in part:

“My initial review of the report indicates that it is serious, candid, and straightforward. Some of the report findings and recommendations are consistent with perceptions of the department in the community while others will be new to many.”

The report said the chief and the board “conveyed that resolving internal issues of racism and gender discrimination were foundational to the overall ability of the department to function at its best.” The board prioritized dealing with these issues before the agency could work on “trust and legitimacy issues within the community.”

A “significant challenge” was the “lack of hard data and tracking of demographics relating to recruiting, training, hiring, transfers, and promotions,” according to the report. The agency conducting the review said they requested demographic information about hiring and promotion processes “several times” but the data was never provided.

“The department's Human Resources Director noted that between 2016 and 2018, no demographic data was collected on candidates for hire because the computer program in use did not track this information,” the report read.

It calls for the department to revise training policies to make them more transparent and clear.

The report found the County Police department to be a “sound agency with an ethical foundation,” but also suggested working more closely and collaboratively with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department to reduce violent crime. In addition, the report found that the organization must improve engagement with the community it serves.

“Our team has been impressed by the dedication, professionalism, and pride that members of the department have exhibited, particularly in the face of the current climate‘s physical and psychological burdens, as well as the resourcing and crime challenges unique to the department and the County,” the report said.

The report was publicly released to the county with the council agenda for Tuesday and may be discussed then.

The Ethical Society of Police, which represents officers of color and has called for reform in the department, and Barton could not immediately be reached for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

