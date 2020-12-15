 Reported COVID-19 Cases In Greene County Surpass 18,000 | KBIA

Reported COVID-19 Cases In Greene County Surpass 18,000

The number of reported COVID-19 cases in Greene County has topped 18,000.  As of Monday morning, the Springfield-Greene County Health Department’s Dashboard showed 18,012 cases and 247 deaths.

The death count hasn’t been updated since last Wednesday.  The health department moved to report on a weekly basis as of last week.

As of Monday, there were 179 COVID-19 patients in Springfield hospitals, and 47 were in critical care. 

There had been a seven percent increase in reported cases in the last week.

