Reported COVID-19 Cases In Greene County Surpass 18,000

The number of reported COVID-19 cases in Greene County has topped 18,000. As of Monday morning, the Springfield-Greene County Health Department’s Dashboard showed 18,012 cases and 247 deaths.

The death count hasn’t been updated since last Wednesday. The health department moved to report on a weekly basis as of last week.

As of Monday, there were 179 COVID-19 patients in Springfield hospitals, and 47 were in critical care.

There had been a seven percent increase in reported cases in the last week.

