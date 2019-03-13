Reporting On Race

With racial tensions on the rise in recent years, what's it like to be a reporter of color tasked with witnessing events, mediating tricky conversations, and making those stories understandable? In this discussion, we visit with three journalists covering race and culture both locally and nationwide.

Aaron Randle, enterprise reporter, The Kansas City Star

enterprise reporter, The Kansas City Star John Eligon, reporter for The New York Times

reporter for The New York Times Michelle Tyrene Johnson, KCUR's race, identity, & culture reporter