Restrictive Abortion Bill Discussed in State Senate Hearing

A bill restricting access to most abortions in the state is being discussed in the Senate after being passed in the House in February.

The bill would prevent abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected, about six weeks into a pregnancy.

At an emotional and sometimes contentious Senate hearing Wednesday, opponents of the bill argued that, among other things, the bill doesn’t provide exceptions in cases of rape.

Representative Nick Schroer is the bill’s sponsor. He said he discussed that exception with colleagues but decided against including it in the bill.

“We believe firmly that one act of injustice should not justify another. We don’t want two victims to be made out of one crime,” he said.

Jennifer Box spoke against the bill. She had an abortion when she was 15 weeks pregnant after her unborn baby was diagnosed with trisomy 18, a chromosomal condition that typically results in the death of a child.

“I wanted to share with you how bizarre it is to have the grief of your child tied up in a political issue, to find yourself sitting below a group of strangers, next to a stranger and telling them your heartbreak, hoping that they won’t judge you,” she said.

There were a number of women who had abortions who spoke in favor of restricting access to abortion, saying they regretted their decision.