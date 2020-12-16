RideKC Navigator App | 'Operation Santa' Goes Virtual

Originally published on December 16, 2020 3:03 pm
Segment 1, beginning at 5:06: RideKC Navigator gives people location-specific audio instructions to help navigate bus stops and intersections in Kansas City.
"Public transit is about access," said Transit Authority President Mackinen. The app was developed in partnership with Alphapointe and Sensible Innovations.
- Robbie Makinen, CEO, Kansas City Area Transportation Authority
- Kelly Krispinsky, orientation and mobility specialist, Sensible Innovations
Segment 2, beginning at 28:54: For over a century, the United State's Postal Service has delivered children's letters to Santa Claus.
This year, 'Operation Santa' has gone virtual. One filmmaker catalogs this massive undertaking in the documentary 'Dear Santa', offering an inside look at the volunteers and workers making Christmas special for countless kids.
- Dana Nachman, film maker, director of 'Dear Santa'
- Mark Inglett, strategic communications specialist, Postal Service
