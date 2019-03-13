Right-to-Life Rally Sparks Promises of Anti-Abortion Laws for Missouri

Missouri’s annual right-to-life rally took place in the Capitol on Tuesday, where top administration officials promised to stay committed to passing some of the strongest anti-abortion legislation in the country.

Some state lawmakers have said they would like to see Missouri’s abortion laws challenge Roe versus Wade, the landmark Supreme Court case which federally legalized abortion. Attorney General Eric Schmitt said he would take the case to the United States Supreme Court, if that is what it took.

“I can promise you this, I will not flinch, I will not falter in this fight for life, even if that takes us to the Supreme Court of the United states of America.”

The House recently approved sweeping legislation which would essentially ban abortions in the state of Missouri. The bill is now in the Senate, where it is expected to meet opposition.