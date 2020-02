Last year, flooding prevented many Missouri farmers from raising crops -- and income. Farmer’s levees were tested this year as 1.2 million acres of farmland were flooded. KBIA’s Seth Bodine looks into the long-term effects of this flooding, how farmers adapt, and how the loss of crops affects the economy.

This story is in collaboration with the Columbia Missourian. For more on this topic, read the Missourian's "WASHED AWAY: Levee failure causes massive losses to Missouri farms."