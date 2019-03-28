Royals Opening Day

In a live broadcast from Kauffman Stadium staff members of the Kansas City Royals revealed what they do to ensure a memorable experience at "The K."

From who sings the national anthem to the guy who sells you peanuts in the stands to how the Royals will rebuild the team, guest host Brian Ellison talked to the people who keep the ballpark humming.

Nicole Averso , Royals director of event presentation

, Royals director of event presentation Toby Cook , Royals vice-president of publicity

, Royals vice-president of publicity Greg Echlin , KCUR sports contributor

, KCUR sports contributor Dr. Vincent Key , Royals head team physician

, Royals head team physician Dan Dash , Aramark peanut vendor

, Aramark peanut vendor Curt Nelson, director Royals Hall of Fame