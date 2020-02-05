'Sanctuary' Bill Spurs Debate In Senate Hearing

A bill to require local cooperation with federal immigration authorities is intended to keep Missourians safer, but opponents raised concerns that it could break down trust in law enforcement and encourage racial profiling.

SB 589, discussed in a public hearing for the Senate General Laws Committee on Tuesday, would prohibit law enforcement agencies and all political subdivisions from adopting "sanctuary policies."

As defined by the bill, that includes any policy that limits cooperation with certain Immigration and Customs Enforcement requests, prevents officers from asking people’s immigration status or violates federal law regarding communication with the Department of Homeland Security. Missouri law already prohibits cities from having sanctuary policies.

Cities that do not comply are ineligible for state grants until they repeal the policy.

To read more, visit our partners at the Columbia Missourian.