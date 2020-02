Missouri's Republican Attorney General Eric Schmitt says he's running to keep his seat.

Schmitt officially announced his candidacy Wednesday. Republican Gov. Mike Parson appointed Schmitt to serve as attorney general after Josh Hawley left the seat in 2019 to join the U.S. Senate.

Schmitt had been serving as state treasurer. Democratic lawyers Rich Finneran and Elad Gross are campaigning to unseat Schmitt.