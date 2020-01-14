School Board Details $20 Million Bond, Budget Parameters

At its Monday meeting, the Columbia School Board outlined its vision for the $20 million bond that will go before voters April 7. The bond does not come with a tax increase.

In a presentation, Columbia Public Schools Superintendent Peter Stiepleman explained that Missouri does not fund major construction projects or technology, which is why local funding is required for such projects.

The bond plan, scheduled to be issued in June 2020 if passed by voters, is broken down in six parts:

$7.5 million to building additions to address district growth.

$6 million to Jefferson Middle School renovations, which include gym construction, elevator installation in the main part of the building and federal Americans with Disabilities Act enhancements.

$3.3 million to high school athletic field projects, including turf installation on practice fields at Battle, Hickman and Rock Bridge high schools.

$2 million to federal Americans with Disabilities Act enhancements and facility maintenance.

$1 million to safety and security enhancements.

$200,000 to bond fees for issuing bonds.

