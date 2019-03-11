School Board to Vote on Sex Ed Curriculum, Substitute Services, Calendar

With attendance areas no longer on the agenda, an updated policy on the human sexuality curriculum, a new substitute teacher services contract and the school year calendar will all be up for a vote at Monday’s Columbia School Board meeting.

The board will discuss and vote on changes to the human sexuality curriculum and the school calendar to remain in accordance with new state laws passed in 2018.

Under House Bill 1606, state law now requires students to be taught about sexual harassment, sexual violence and consent.

The district is changing its policy to be in accordance with the new law. The new policy would change the human sexuality curriculum to include expanded definitions of consent, sexual harassment and sexual violence.

