SCOTUS: A Recap Of A Surprising Supreme Court Term And Look Ahead To Fall

The Supreme Court has surprised both the left and right with rulings on abortion, presidential power, LGBTQ rights and more. Is Chief Justice John Roberts showing that this court can rise above partisanship? We recap the biggest cases of this term and look ahead to the fall.



Guests

Joan Biskupic, CNN legal analyst and Supreme Court biographer. Author of “The Chief.” (@JoanBiskupic)

Stephen Henderson, host of “Detroit Today” on WDET since 2015. Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist who worked for the Detroit Free Press, the Baltimore Sun and the Chicago Tribune. (@SHDetroit)

Lawrence Lessig, professor of law and leadership at Harvard Law School. Lead counsel in ‘Chiafalo v. Washington.’ (@lessig)

Lori Windham, chief counsel at the firm Becket Law. Counsel for ‘Little Sisters’ in ‘Little Sisters of the Poor Saints Peter and Paul Home v. Pennsylvania.’ (@LoriWindham1)



From The Reading List

