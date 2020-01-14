See The Iconic Kansas City Buildings Showing Off Chiefs Pride Ahead Of Sunday's Big Game

Kansas City is painting the town red ahead of Sunday's big game.

The Chiefs host the Tennessee Titans at 2:05 p.m. Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium in the AFC Championship Game with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line. It's the second straight year Kansas City has advanced this far in the playoffs, and with football fever in the air once again, metro motorists are seeing red everywhere.

Even some of Kansas City's most iconic architecture is lit up in vivid home team colors.

The towering Power and Light building downtown is beaming with pride.

The Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts is aglow.

Taillights, stoplights and Bartle Hall, all in Chiefs red.

Are you seeing any Chiefs colors and decorations around the metro? Tweet us your pics @kcur.

Maria Carter is KCUR's news director. Julie Denesha is a freelance photographer.

