Seg. 1: ACLU Kansas Priorities | Seg. 2: Offensive Chiefs Tradition

Segment 1: The group is pushing against any new abortion amendment and for probation reform

As a new year kicks off and state lawmakers head back to Topeka for the 2020 session, the country's most visible civil rights organization has laid out a plan to counter conservative lawmakers' push to amend the state constitution over abortion. They're also armed with new research that suggests the current probation process only serves to put more people in jail.

Nadine Johnson, executive director of ACLU Kansas

Segment 2, beginning at 23:02: What's wrong with the Tomahawk Chop?

The team may no longer play the music to go along with the chant, but thousands of fans still see no problem with taking part in the so-called Tomahawk Chop, a tradition that many Native Americans find racist.

Rhonda LeValdo, media communications instructor at Haskell Indian Nations University