Seg. 1: Ambassador Thomas Pickering | Seg. 2: Janet Napolitano

Segment 1: Former ambassador to the U.N., Israel, Jordan and Russia critiqued American foreign policy in the Middle East.

President Trump took a new route with America's policy on Iran by making the decision to withraw from their nuclear treaty and reimpose sanctions on the country. Ambassador Pickering offered his views on the U.S. strategy in the region and how our role can help or hurt the cause of peace and security there.

Thomas Pickering, Career Ambassador, the highest rank in the U.S. Foreign Service

Segment 2, beginning at 20:44: Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security in the Obama administration answers the question "How Safe Are We?"

Janet Napolitano said southern border security requires "manpower and technology" and "flooding the zone with the rule of law" to adjudicate asylum claims. She spoke to the political blind spots that exist when it comes to protecting the nation's safety.

Janet Napolitano, president of the University of California System

Ambassador Pickering is in town to speak at the International Relations Council tonight at 5:45-8PM at Polsinelli 900 W. 48th Place, Suite 900 Kansas City, Missouri 64112 United States Contact April Diaz adiaz@irckc.org 816.423.2632 https://www.irckc.org

Rainy Day Books presents Janet Napolitano "How Safe Are We?: Homeland Security Since 9/11" on Thursday, March 28, 2019, at 7:00 p.m. at Unity Temple on the Plaza, 707 W47th Street, Kansas City, Missouri 64112. Tickets are available through www.rainydaybooks.com.





