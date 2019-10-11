Seg. 1: Avocado Toast | Seg. 2: Coffee Shops

Segment 1: A Kansas City avocado toast tutorial.

Avocado toast is very popular. We get explanations, tips and recommendations from a local fan, who also happens to be a nutrition expert.

Cara Harbstreet, dietician, author of this blog post on The Best Avocado Toast in Kansas City

Segment 2: A search for great neighborhood coffee shops.

Coffee shops are about more than just coffee. They're places for community, food, and first dates. They're places to work outside the office or home, and yes. They serve coffee. Our critics guide us to their favorite coffee shops in and around Kansas City; we also discuss the politics and geography behind the beans.