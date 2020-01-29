Seg. 1: Black Athletes & Activism | Seg. 2: Derrion Thomas

Segment 1: The link between sports and social justice is stronger than some people think.

The fight to end discrimination against black folks is ongoing, and Harry Edwards, who has spent the majority of his life as an activist and leader in the world of sports, says there are no final victories in such a dynamic struggle. From Muhammad Ali to Colin Kaepernick, he has played a role in some of the greatest stories in athletics and activism.

Harry Edwards, activist and author of "The Revolt of the Black Athlete"

Segment 2, beginning at 33:45: How the son of Derrick Thomas honors his father's legacy

After Derrick Thomas' tragic death in 2000 his son spent 10 years away from Arrowhead Stadium because the memories were just too painful. Today, Derrion Thomas is an entrepreneuer honoring his father's legacy (and his retired jersey number), and — yes! — he'll be in Miami on Super Bowl Sunday.

Derrion Thomas, owner of Thomas 58 Construction