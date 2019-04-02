Seg. 1: Building Resilient Cities | Seg. 2: Effects Of Chronic Violence

Segment 1: Architects need to change the way they design buildings to adapt to the complex changes in our environment.

The benefits outweigh the costs when designing architecture that can withstand the effects of climate change, says one leading voice on the matter. Natural disasters like Superstorm Sandy and recent flooding throughout the Midwest show why cities need resilient design that also makes them quicker to recover.

Matthijs Bouw, architect and founder of One Architecture

Segment 2, beginning at 23:19: How sustained violence affects individuals in one of the most violent cities in America.

Too many residents of Chicago know too well that trauma from gun violence never goes away. After a summer spent chronicling some of their stories, one Peabody Award-winning journalist says more people are recognizing violence is a matter of public health, not just a policing issue.

Alex Kotlowitz, journalist and author of "An American Summer: Love and Death in Chicago"