Seg. 1: Cafe Equinox | Seg. 2: State Of Dining | Seg. 3: The Best Brunch

Segment 1: The cure to January might be going to a coffee shop inside of a greenhouse.

We're starting off the first food show of the year at Cafe Equinox at Family Tree Nursery. It's a place where Kansas Citians can experience lush greenery and beautiful sunshine—even if it's 20 degrees outside.

Segment 2, beginning at 2:33: What's going on in the restaurant scene in Kansas City right now?

After a season of high-profile restaurant bankruptcies, closures and openings, one of the topics KCUR will be keeping an eye on this year is the state of dining in Kansas City. Our official guide to key players and what to watch out for in 2020 will be coming out soon.

Mackenzie Martin, associate producer, Central Standard

Segment 3, beginning at 9:55: KCUR's food critics and listeners give recommendations for the best brunch dishes in Kansas City.

Mimosas, Eggs Benedict, biscuits and gravy. Brunch is a universally beloved institution and restaurants across the metro have plenty to offer for the famed mid-morning meal.