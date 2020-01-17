Seg. 1: Caitlin Corcoran | Seg. 2: Bad Luck Chuck

Segment 1: Meet the bar owner who doesn't think the customer is always right.
Caitlin Corcoran has been a force in the Kansas City food scene for a while now, most recently as the woman behind Ça Va. Her outspoken views on how to create a safe restaurant for both customers and staff have also made a name for her nationally. Does it mean that sometimes certain customers don't like her? Yes, but she's not losing sleep over it.
- Caitlin Corcoran, former managing partner, Ça Va
Segment 2, beginning at 41:53: How an unlucky Chiefs fan saved the day.
Before the Chiefs' big win last weekend, a fan left the stadium for the greater good. Now people like Patrick Mahomes are telling him that he better stay home to watch the next game.
- Charles Penn, Chiefs fan known as "Bad Luck Chuck"
- Noah Taborda, intern, Central Standard
