Seg. 1: Caitlin Corcoran | Seg. 2: Bad Luck Chuck

Segment 1: Meet the bar owner who doesn't think the customer is always right.

Caitlin Corcoran has been a force in the Kansas City food scene for a while now, most recently as the woman behind Ça Va. Her outspoken views on how to create a safe restaurant for both customers and staff have also made a name for her nationally. Does it mean that sometimes certain customers don't like her? Yes, but she's not losing sleep over it.

Caitlin Corcoran, former managing partner, Ça Va

Segment 2, beginning at 41:53: How an unlucky Chiefs fan saved the day.

Before the Chiefs' big win last weekend, a fan left the stadium for the greater good. Now people like Patrick Mahomes are telling him that he better stay home to watch the next game.

Charles Penn , Chiefs fan known as "Bad Luck Chuck"

, Chiefs fan known as "Bad Luck Chuck" Noah Taborda, intern, Central Standard