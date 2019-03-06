Seg. 1: Cell Phone Addiction. Seg. 2: Neanderthal Jewelry (R)

Segment 1: Are you using your phone to read this? Us too.

A cell phone today is basically just as important as our wallet and keys; we do not want to leave the house without it. But is this reliance actually an addiction? We talk with parents and smartphone users about why phones are so addictive and how they are affecting our moods, motivations, and parenting.

, author, "Your kids hate your smartphone addiction" Tracy Foster, co-founder, Stand Together and Rethink Technology (START)

Segment 2, beginning at 30:34: Think Neanderthals were dumb? Think again.

Hear the story of how a KU professor discovered that Neanderthals adorned their bodies with jewelry made out of eagles' talons.

David Frayer, Professor, Department of Anthropology at KU