Seg. 1: Changes In Presidential Rhetoric | Seg. 2: Kansas City Sports Outlook

Segment 1: The rise of mass media has changed a president's ability to communicate.

Advancements in technology have provided modern presidents a more direct means of communication with their countrymen. Today, a leading expert in presidential rhetoric explores the rise of mass media and how presidents have adapted to communication innovations.

Denise Bostdorff, department chair and professor of communication, The College of Wooster

Denise Bostdorff will discuss social media and contemporary presidential rhetoric at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 25 at the Dole Institute of Politics, 2350 Petefish Drive, Lawrence, Kansas 66045. Find more information at DoleInstitute.org.

Segment 2, beginning at 27:10: The regional powerhouse teams in spring sports

Kansas City will host both the men's and women's Big 12 basketball tournaments this year. Find out why the return of the women's tournament should be important to the city. We'll also get a prediction of what's ahead for Kansas City's 2015 World Series Champions, the Royals.

Greg Echlin , sports contributor, KCUR

, sports contributor, KCUR Brenda VanLengen, sports broadcaster, ESPN