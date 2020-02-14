Seg. 1: Charles Ferruzza | Seg. 2: Dining Alone

Segment 1: Remembering the charismatic restaurant critic who never romanticized food.

It's the first food show since we got news of longtime KCUR food critic Charles Ferruzza's death, so we're taking a moment to remember the special sauce that made Charles Charles one last time.

Emily Farris , lifestyle writer

, lifestyle writer CJ Janovy , digital managing editor, KCUR

, digital managing editor, KCUR Liz Cook, restaurant critic, The Pitch

Segment 2, beginning at 19:49: On this Valentine's Day, the food critics share their favorite restaurants for eating alone.

Tonight restaurants everywhere will be packed with couples celebrating their love. If you're someone who enjoys your own company though, don't forget that dining alone is a very respectful option tonight and all nights.