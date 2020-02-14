Seg. 1: Charles Ferruzza | Seg. 2: Dining Alone

Segment 1: Remembering the charismatic restaurant critic who never romanticized food.
It's the first food show since we got news of longtime KCUR food critic Charles Ferruzza's death, so we're taking a moment to remember the special sauce that made Charles Charles one last time.
- Emily Farris, lifestyle writer
- CJ Janovy, digital managing editor, KCUR
- Liz Cook, restaurant critic, The Pitch
Segment 2, beginning at 19:49: On this Valentine's Day, the food critics share their favorite restaurants for eating alone.
Tonight restaurants everywhere will be packed with couples celebrating their love. If you're someone who enjoys your own company though, don't forget that dining alone is a very respectful option tonight and all nights.
- Carlton Logan, writer for KCFoodGuys.com and administrator of Kansas City Eats
- Danielle Lehman, host, Open Belly Podcast
- Liz Cook, restaurant critic, The Pitch
- Kyle Palmer, frequent solo diner and news director, KCUR
