Seg. 1: Clean Missouri Changes | Seg 2. Right To Die

Segment 1: Missouri Republicans want to see a "Cleaner Missouri" version of an initiative voters passed in 2018.

Missouri Republicans argue that Amendment 1, also known as Clean Missouri, is biased when it comes to drawing legislative boundaries, and that the state's Democratic Party will get an unfair number of seats in the General Assembly. Now, a so-called "Cleaner Missouri" proposal has been introduced. Proponents say it will not only expand upon some of the original initiative's language, but it will also make redistricting more fair.

State Sen. Bill Eigel , R-Weldon Springs

, R-Weldon Springs Sean Soendker Nicholson, senior content strategist and research director at GPS Impact

Segment 2, beginning at 31:08: Do adults with a terminal illness have the right to choose when they die?

Several countries have made it legal but only seven states and Washington, D.C., allow terminally ill patients the right to die, and the U.S. continues to wrestle with the ethical, religious and legal questions surrounding the topic. Diane Rehm said that these deeply personal decisions should be left up to the people directly affected, and that her support extends to everyone — no matter their decision.

Diane Rehm will discuss the right-to-die issue and her new book at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 18, at the Kansas City Public Library's Plaza Branch, 4801 Main St., Kansas City, Missouri 64112. More information can be found at KCLibrary.org.

