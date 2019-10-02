Seg. 1: Climate Coverage | Seg. 2: American Cheese

Segment 1: New reseach on how climate change coverage varies from country to country.

A KU journalism professor is at the forefront of research into how climate change stories are framed by journalists based on where on the globe they are working. The greatest divide occurs along the lines of relative wealth and economic development.

Hong Vu , assistant professor, William Allen White School of Journalism and Mass Communications at KU

, assistant professor, William Allen White School of Journalism and Mass Communications at KU John Upton, journalism partnerships editor, Climate Central

Segment 2: American cheese is on the rise.

A new generation of cheese-makers and cheese-consumers is changing the game. Hear how that's playing out in our region and beyond, with Missouri-centric recommendations for Fall cheeses made in America.

Sarah Hoffman , Green Dirt Farm

, Green Dirt Farm Lincoln Broadbooks, The Better Cheddar