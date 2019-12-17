Seg. 1: Colleges Tracking Recruits| Seg. 2: Johnson County Librarians

Segment 1: Some institutions of higher education use tracking software to assess prospective applicants.

In an effort to streamline the recruiting process, a new practice has come into play. A number of universities are tracking the browsing activity of student prospects visiting their websites. This can include gathering financial information in order analyze those most likely to afford college. Noor Hadad of Collegewise says this can leave poor applicants at a disadvantage, "but they're also at a disadvantage at every other part of the process."

Noor Haddad , counselor, Collegewise

, counselor, Collegewise Doug MacMillan, reporter, The Washington Post

Segment 2, beginning at 28:37: Book ideas for young readers in time for holiday giving

The librarians from Johnson County Library suggested a variety of books, for ages ranging from preschool to young adult. The list features a range from lighthearted tales to suspenseful novels so there's sure to be a title for the children on any gift list!

Debbie McLeod , librarian emeritus, Johnson County Library

, librarian emeritus, Johnson County Library Dennis Ross , youth services supervisor, Johnson County Library

, youth services supervisor, Johnson County Library Elena McVicar, youth collections librarian, Johnson County Library

Below is the list of youth books recommended by our panel of librarians:

"Arc of a Scyth," by Neal Shusterman, Grades 9 and up

'Field Trip To The Moon," by John Hare, Preschool- Grade 2

"Infinite Hope: A Black Artist's Journey From World War II To Peace," by Ashley Bryan, Grades 5- Adult

"The Folk of the Air," by Holly Black, Grades 5- Adult

"Queen of the Sea," by Dylan Meconis, Grades 5- 7

"Beverly, Right Here," by Kate DiCamillo, Grades 5 and up

"The Bone Witch," by Rin Chupeco, Grades 7 and up

"Vroom!," by Barbara McClintock, Preschool- K

"Look Both Ways: A Tale Told in Ten Blocks," by Jason Reynolds, Grades 5- 8

"Renegades," by Marissa Meyer, Grades 7 and up

"A Place to Land: Martin Luther King Jr. and the Speech that Inspired a Nation," by Barry Wittenstein, Grades 2- 5

"Knights vs. Monsters," by Matt Phelan, Grades 3- 6

"Guts," by Raina Telgemeier, Grades 4- 6

"Stormy," by Goujing, Preschool- Grade 2