Seg. 1: Combating Sex Trafficking | Seg. 2: Growing Edgerton, Kansas

Segment 1: Johnson County activists say there are signs to look for when detecting illicit sex trafficking businesses.

The business of sex trafficking often operates through a powerful underground network. This is why an Overland Park couple believies it's so hard to stop the practice. Mike and Pam Jensen pointed to one contributing factor, treating women who are trafficked as criminals rather than victims. They also outlined signs of illicit massage parlors which are well known as sources of human trafficking.

Mike and Pam Jensen, activists against sex trafficking, Overland Park, Kansas

Segment 2, beginning at 26:46: Little Edgerton, Kansas finds itself working to catch up with daily influx of workers.

Logistics Park is an industrial hub for companies like Amazon and UPS that brings thousands of employees to Edgerton, Kansas each day. Between the companies in the hub and town residents there is need for services like housing, healthcare professionals, restaurants, grocery and convenience stores and gas stations. As Mayor Donald Roberts says "we're trying to build an entire city" for a town that sees its population nearly triple at the start of each day.

Donald Roberts , mayor, Edgerton, Kansas

James Oltman, president, Elevate Edgerton