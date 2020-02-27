Seg. 1: Defining Socialism | Seg. 2: Tourism In KC

Segment 1: UMKC political science professors give us a lesson in what socialism is, and what it isn't.

With a democratic frontrunner who doesn't shy away from being labeled a socialist, the need to understand the term (and its baggage in US politics) is more crucial than ever. We start with the basics and take it from there.

Max Skidmore , professor of Political Science, UMKC

, professor of Political Science, UMKC Deborah Leiter, assistant professor of Political Science, UMKC

Segment 2: How an increase in tourism could affect Kansas City.

Between the marketing boost Kansas City received from Queer Eye and the big Super Bowl win that put our contagious hometown pride on national display, the metro has attracted some serious attention. Will that translate to travelers? And if so, what does that mean for locals?

Jason Fulvi , President and CEO, Visit KC

, President and CEO, Visit KC Zachary Manheimmer, principal, Alchemy Community Transformations