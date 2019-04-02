Seg. 1: Dementia Friendly KC | Seg. 2: Bird's Botanicals

Segment 1: A dementia-friendly KC.

What would it look like for a city to be "friendly" and accessible to people with dementia? We meet a sociologist looking to answer that question and find out how Kansas Citians are looking to implement a solution.

April Roy , director, Kansas City Public Library-Plaza Branch

Emily Kearns, sociologist and consultant for dementia-friendly communities

A conversation on creating a dementia-friendly Kansas City will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 5th at the Kansas City Public Library-Plaza Branch. For more information, visit KCLibrary.org.

Segment 2,. beginning at 26:22: Bird's Botanicals.

We visit with the horticulturist behind Bird's Botanicals to discuss the challenges of growing orchids in the Midwest and hear how the local plant shop is moving forward after a fire devastated much of their stock last year.

David Bird, owner, Bird's Botanicals