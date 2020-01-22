Seg. 1: Diversity & Inclusion In 2020 | Seg. 2: Baseball & Basket-brawl Updates

Segment 1: Kansas City's journey toward greater inclusivity takes one step forward, two steps back.

The state of diversity and inclusion in Kansas City is shaping up to be one of this year's most tenuous storylines. We previewed both positive and negative issues facing marginalized communities in the metro, including diversity training for law enforcement and seemingly discriminatory legislative efforts.

Segment 2, starting at 20:00: A basketball melee, Royals FanFest and an impending Super Bowl Sunday

We previewed what the approaching MLB season could mean for the Royals and the odds of a historic win for the Chiefs at Super Bowl 54. Plus, we discussed the potential consequences for those involved in last night's brawl at the Sunflower Showdown.

Greg Echlin, sports contributer at KCUR