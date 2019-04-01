Seg. 1: Downtown Baseball Stadium | Seg. 2: Nerds Of Nostalgia

Segment 1: Should Kansas City move the Royals to a downtown baseball stadium?

The Kansas City Star's editorial board has issued an article stating that "it's time" to start talking about a downtown baseball stadium. In this conversation, we look into what that might look like, evaluate pros and cons, and find out how Kansas Citians are responding to this idea.

Max Rieper , chief editor, Royals Review

, chief editor, Royals Review Neil Demause, journalist & co-author of Field of Schemes

Segment 2, beginning at 38:15: The Nerds of Nostalgia.

Two Kansas City film buffs team up to celebrate the nostalgia of classic, forgotten, and unusual movies that don't get the love they deserve.

Greg Dedrick , creator & host, Nerds of Nostalgia

, creator & host, Nerds of Nostalgia Jenius McGee, co-host, Nerds of Nostalgia