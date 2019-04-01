Seg. 1: Downtown Baseball Stadium | Seg. 2: Nerds Of Nostalgia

Segment 1: Should Kansas City move the Royals to a downtown baseball stadium?
The Kansas City Star's editorial board has issued an article stating that "it's time" to start talking about a downtown baseball stadium. In this conversation, we look into what that might look like, evaluate pros and cons, and find out how Kansas Citians are responding to this idea.
- Max Rieper, chief editor, Royals Review
- Neil Demause, journalist & co-author of Field of Schemes
Segment 2, beginning at 38:15: The Nerds of Nostalgia.
Two Kansas City film buffs team up to celebrate the nostalgia of classic, forgotten, and unusual movies that don't get the love they deserve.
- Greg Dedrick, creator & host, Nerds of Nostalgia
- Jenius McGee, co-host, Nerds of Nostalgia
