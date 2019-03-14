 Seg. 1: Education Desert In Southwest Kansas. Seg. 2: MidCoast Takeover | KBIA

Seg. 1: Education Desert In Southwest Kansas. Seg. 2: MidCoast Takeover

By & 2 hours ago

Segment 1: What happens to a community without access to a four-year college?

The majority of college freshmen enroll at schools within 50 miles from home. But what if there isn't a four-year university nearby? In this conversation, we take a look at the effects education deserts have on communities and how Dodge City, Kansas, is looking to address theirs.

  • Melissa McCoy, assistant city manager, Dodge City
  • Celia Llopis-Jepsen, reporter, Kansas News Service
  • Nick Hillman, professor, School of Education at the University of Wisconsin-Madison

Segment 2, beginning at 35:47: Kansas City's 'Midcoast Takeover' in Austin.

The annual South By Southwest music festival wraps up this Sunday. We find out how Kansas City musicians are "taking over" Austin, Texas with their own showcase.

Copyright 2019 KCUR 89.3. To see more, visit KCUR 89.3.