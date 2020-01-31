Seg. 1: Ending Veteran Homelessness | Seg. 2: Planet-Saving Fungi

Segment 1: "Kansas City wants to end homelessness," said Josh Henges.

The Veterans Community Project gained national attention in 2018 by using tiny homes to help end veteran homelessness in Kansas City. Two years later and the initiative has expanded to several other states.

Josh Henges, director of Veterans Community Project

Segment 2, beginning at 24:16: Can mushrooms save Earth?

Dubbed the "wood wide web," the underground world of mushroom-making mycelium is nature's grand decomposer — it can tackle anything from oil spills to termites. Award-winning director Louis Swartzberg discussed his ground-breaking contributions to time-lapse filming these magical mushrooms, and explains how they will ensure our planet's survival.

Josh Henges and Louis Swartzberg will be featured at TEDxKC starting at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 5, at the Kauffman Center for Performing Arts, 1601 Broadway Blvd., Kansas City, Missouri 64108. Tickets are sold out, but more information is at TedxKC.org.

TEDxKC is presenting a director's screening of 'Fantastic Fungi: The Magic Beneath Us' at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8, at the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art, 4525 Oak St., Kansas City, Missouri 64111. For more information, visit FFKansasCity.bpt.me.

