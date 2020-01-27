Seg. 1: Football Catch-up | Seg. 2: Generations Of Chiefs Fans

Segment 1: If you haven't been paying attention to football lately, here's what you need to know.
This is why Kansas City is SO excited for Super Bowl LIV.
- Vahe Gregorian, sports columnist, Kansas City Star
Segment 2, beginning at 21:34: What does this year's Super Bowl mean to generations of Chiefs fans?
Kansas City Chiefs fans have suffered and struggled over the years. This year though has already been a pretty special one, so we wanted to know: what traditions and rituals have superfans developed? Where will they be watching the game?
- BJ Kissel, Chiefs Reporter for the Chiefs
- Jay Besheer, Chiefs fan
- Janel Carbajo, known as the Chiefs Puppet Lady
- Ian Johnson, Chiefs fan and son of superfan Tim Johnson
