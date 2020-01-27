Seg. 1: Football Catch-up | Seg. 2: Generations Of Chiefs Fans

Segment 1: If you haven't been paying attention to football lately, here's what you need to know.

This is why Kansas City is SO excited for Super Bowl LIV.

Vahe Gregorian, sports columnist, Kansas City Star

Segment 2, beginning at 21:34: What does this year's Super Bowl mean to generations of Chiefs fans?

Kansas City Chiefs fans have suffered and struggled over the years. This year though has already been a pretty special one, so we wanted to know: what traditions and rituals have superfans developed? Where will they be watching the game?

BJ Kissel , Chiefs Reporter for the Chiefs

, Chiefs Reporter for the Chiefs Jay Besheer , Chiefs fan

, Chiefs fan Janel Carbajo , known as the Chiefs Puppet Lady

, known as the Chiefs Puppet Lady Ian Johnson, Chiefs fan and son of superfan Tim Johnson