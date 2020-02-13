Seg. 1: Great Presidential Speeches | Seg. 2: Family Reconnected

Segment 1: When it comes to what makes a president's speech memorable "ideas are the most important thing."

Rhetoric expert Robert Rowland acknowledged that not every U.S. president has produced a memorable speech like Lincoln's second inaugural address. Rowland laid out the ingredients found in the ones that have stood the test of time and gave examples of those which met or missed the criteria, including speeches by Reagan, Obama and Trump.

Robert Rowland, Ph.D., professor in the Department of Communications Studies at the University of Kansas

Segment 2, beginning at 22:05: In an attempt to do a "hard reset" on their life, a father and mother took their pre-teen daughters around the world.

Dan Kois and his family spent a year living three months at a time in different parts of the world, including Hays, Kansas. Kois shared what brought about the decision, which city was his favorite and what lessons they learned in living "family life as others do."

