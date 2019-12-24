Seg. 1: Greeting Card Diversity (R) | Seg. 2: Boys Who Dance (R)

Segment 1: How to make greeting cards more diverse.



Cards are about relationships. So if none of the greeting cards on the shelf represent the person you're reaching out to, or the occasion you're celebrating, it won't feel quite right. Though recent decisions by Hallmark caused controversy, a few months ago they were making moves to make more communities feel "seen" in the greeting card aisle.



Monic Houpe , product director, Hallmark

Segment 2, beginning at 20:51: Men and boys in ballet speak out.

After Good Morning America's Lara Spencer mocked Prince George, age 6, for his enjoyment of dance over the summer, the collective outrage prompted an apology, as well as a larger discussion about the state of gender norms and expectations in 2019.

Devon Carney , artistic director, The Kansas City Ballet

, chief artistic officer, Kansas City Friends of Alvin Ailey Drake Taylor, 16-year-old Kansas City dance student