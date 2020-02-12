Seg. 1: Gym Class (R) | Seg. 2: Terry Teachout (R)

Segment 1: An article from The Atlantic sparked debate over the merits of gym class last year.

Gym class in school is supposed to be fun. But according to a study, it may have a negative impact on students. In today's conversation, we explore the merits of gym and how a new crop of physical education teachers is trying to make P.E. enjoyable for every kid.

Alia Wong , staff writer, The Atlantic

, staff writer, The Atlantic Nick Williamson , P.E. teacher, Crossroads Academy - Quality Hill

, P.E. teacher, Crossroads Academy - Quality Hill Stephanie Dickson, instructional coach for physical education, KCK Public Schools

Segment 2, beginning at 29:10: Wall Street Journal art critic comes home.

Before becoming the resident art critic at the Wall Street Journal, Terry Teachout grew up in a small town in Missouri. He talks to us about his roots, art, and career as a writer.

Terry Teachout, drama critic, Wall Street Journal