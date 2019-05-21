Seg. 1: Hair And Identity | Seg. 2: Paul Henry

Segment 1: Hair and Identity
How you wear your hair is part of your identity. We explore a growing movement to recognize that fact.
- Chavonna Adams, local artist & author, I Love My Hair!
- Kate Van Vleck, hair stylist & co-founder him.her.them Hair Studio
- Elizabeth Benedict, editor, Me, My Hair and I: 27 Women Untangle an Obsession
Segment 2, beginning at 37:36: Paul Henry
A new artist featured at the Kemper lives by the mantra "beauty is to be surrounded by joy." Hear how he went from having to scavenge for art supplies in the past to having works on display at the Smithsonian.
- Paul Henry, painter and sculptor
