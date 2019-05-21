Seg. 1: Hair And Identity | Seg. 2: Paul Henry

Segment 1: Hair and Identity

How you wear your hair is part of your identity. We explore a growing movement to recognize that fact.

Segment 2, beginning at 37:36: Paul Henry

A new artist featured at the Kemper lives by the mantra "beauty is to be surrounded by joy." Hear how he went from having to scavenge for art supplies in the past to having works on display at the Smithsonian.

Paul Henry, painter and sculptor